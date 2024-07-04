New details released after body found near Highway 400 ramp in Barrie

Police say the death of a man found in a grassy area near a Highway 400 ramp in Barrie late last month is not considered suspicious.

Provincial police say the 41-year-old man from Elliot Lake was pronounced dead at the scene on June 28 after officers were called to the area by Bayfield Street.

Police say members of the OPP Highway Safety Division Crime Prevention and Investigations Unit investigated and confirmed there were no signs of foul play.