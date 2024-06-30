BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man found dead near Highway 400 in Barrie

    Provincial police have confirmed that a man was found dead near the Highway 400 and Bayfield Street overpass in Barrie on Friday.

    The OPP's crime unit closed down access to Hwy. 400 southbound from the westbound lane of Bayfield Street Friday night while conducting the death investigation.

    A nearby wooded area had also been cordoned off with caution tape by police. 

    On Sunday, officers confirmed that a 41-year-old man had been located near Bayfield Street.

    Investigators have not disclosed whether his death is considered suspicious.

    Police reiterated that there is no risk to the public and stated that further details will be provided when available.  

