BARRIE
Barrie

    • Roofing scam snares a victim

    A roofer is shown in this undated file image. A roofer is shown in this undated file image.
    Share

    One person has already fallen victim to a roofing scam in New Tecumseth.

    Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sent a warning after a cautionary tale of a homeowner paying upfront for work on their roof, only to not have it completed.

    Police say the person paid for the work and then was hit up again for additional funds.

    The roofer is described as a Caucasian man with a heavy build, approximately 40, and five foot eight or nine. He has an Irish accent.

    Tips to avoid fraud in your neighbourhood:

    • Fraudsters often contact individuals directly at their homes or via telephone, employing persuasive tactics to convince homeowners of the necessity for a contract or service they neither requested nor required. It is advisable to exercise caution when opening your door to unexpected visitors or solicitors offering items or services.
    • There have been reports of contactor-related frauds occurring within Alliston.
    • Residents are being asked to be cautious of cash deals and cash deposits.
    • There is a high likelihood that the work completed will be fraudulent, not insured and may never be completed, which may cause additional damage to properties.
    • Residents are urged to ensure their home monitoring services are functioning and actively recording if possessed.
    • If a deal seems too good to be true or you are feeling pressured, then there is a high likelihood it is a fraud.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Strathroy kids train 'back on track' by weekend says founder

      Volunteers vow they will get a children’s miniature railroad back on track despite its station being struck by a car. The Sleepy Hollow Railway House on Metcalfe Street next to the West Middlesex Memorial Centre was hit at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

    • Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron

      OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.

    • Caught on camera: Pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church

      In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen. After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area.

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News