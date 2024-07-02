Roofing scam snares a victim
One person has already fallen victim to a roofing scam in New Tecumseth.
Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sent a warning after a cautionary tale of a homeowner paying upfront for work on their roof, only to not have it completed.
Police say the person paid for the work and then was hit up again for additional funds.
The roofer is described as a Caucasian man with a heavy build, approximately 40, and five foot eight or nine. He has an Irish accent.
Tips to avoid fraud in your neighbourhood:
- Fraudsters often contact individuals directly at their homes or via telephone, employing persuasive tactics to convince homeowners of the necessity for a contract or service they neither requested nor required. It is advisable to exercise caution when opening your door to unexpected visitors or solicitors offering items or services.
- There have been reports of contactor-related frauds occurring within Alliston.
- Residents are being asked to be cautious of cash deals and cash deposits.
- There is a high likelihood that the work completed will be fraudulent, not insured and may never be completed, which may cause additional damage to properties.
- Residents are urged to ensure their home monitoring services are functioning and actively recording if possessed.
- If a deal seems too good to be true or you are feeling pressured, then there is a high likelihood it is a fraud.
