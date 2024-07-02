Roofing scam snares a victim

One person has already fallen victim to a roofing scam in New Tecumseth.

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sent a warning after a cautionary tale of a homeowner paying upfront for work on their roof, only to not have it completed.

Police say the person paid for the work and then was hit up again for additional funds.

The roofer is described as a Caucasian man with a heavy build, approximately 40, and five foot eight or nine. He has an Irish accent.

Tips to avoid fraud in your neighbourhood: