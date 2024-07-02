Affordable housing opens this fall in Bradford West Gwillimbury

Fifty new units for rent are opening up for families and seniors this fall.

But you’ve got to act quickly.

Applications for the new mix of one, two and three-bedroom units in Bradford West Gwillimbury open Tuesday and must submitted before July 16.

The building will house a County of Simcoe Social and Community Services Office and community agencies, including the Simcoe County District School Board and Ontario Works, on its ground floor for easy access to these services for the community

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury donated the land at 125 Simcoe Road to the County of Simcoe to build affordable housing within the community.

This newly built affordable housing is located within walking distance of the town’s future civic plaza, downtown commercial amenities, elementary schools, ample green space parks, and transit, including the GO Station.

This new low-rise building will create an additional 50 units in the area, allowing more people to have stable and affordable housing to continue contributing to their community for themselves and future generations.

The building’s first residents are expected to move in throughout the late fall of 2024.

The application process is based on first-come-first-served applications, and they are subject to approval by the Simcoe County Housing Corp., as per their guidelines for affordable rentals.

Applications require online submission on the corporation's website.

In order for the application to be considered complete, supporting documents must be provided, including copies of Canadian Birth Citizenship (or Landed Immigrant or Refugee Status) for each person listed on the application and a 2023 Notice of Assessment for all household members 16 years of age and above who are not in school full time.

All supporting documents must be provided before July 16 for the application to be considered complete.

For those unable to apply online, the County of Simcoe’s Customer Service Desk is available to assist. Please call 705-735-6901 or toll-free at 1-800-263-3199 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.