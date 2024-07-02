Man busted after break-and-enter spree

A Meaford man faces a slew of charges after a series of break-ins in Meaford.

Between June 23 and June 24, the Grey Bruce OPP investigated a series of five break-and-enters on Albert Street, Parker Street and Birchwood Court.

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the public helped identify the man responsible.

On Thursday, police located and arrested a 36-year-old Meaford man. He was charged with mischief under $5,000, breaking and entering a place, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.