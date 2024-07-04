Thousands of charges laid by OPP during Canada Week Campaign

Provincial police dolled out thousands of tickets during its Canada Day Week campaign.

Covering the weeks of June 21 to July 1, 17,889 traffic/marine charges were laid throughout the enforcement/education campaign.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) targeted poor behaviour on roads, waterways, and trails across the province.

One person lost their life in a boating incident over the long weekend.

During the campaign, which focused on seatbelt, lifejacket, and helmet laws, the OPP laid 1,287 seatbelt-related charges, 96 charges for lifejacket and other marine safety equipment violations, and 34 no helmet charges.

Overall driving infractions included:

Speeding: 8,421

Stunt driving: 224

Impaired driving: 447

Distracted driving: 173

The OPP says it is delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to reduce injuries and fatalities on more than 130,000 kilometres of roadways and close to 100,000 kilometres of waterways and trails throughout Ontario.