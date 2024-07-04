BARRIE
Barrie

    • Motorcyclist injured in crash on Highway 400

    Highway 400
    Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and car that happened on Highway 400 early Thursday afternoon.

    The crash happened south of the Lloydtown-Aurora Road exit, resulting in the closure of the left and middle southbound lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.

    Police say the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

