Motorcyclist injured in crash on Highway 400
Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and car that happened on Highway 400 early Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened south of the Lloydtown-Aurora Road exit, resulting in the closure of the left and middle southbound lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
Police say the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Britain's Labour on track for huge majority, exit poll suggests, amid frustration with Conservatives
Britain's Labour Party was headed for a huge majority in a parliamentary election on Thursday, an exit poll suggested, against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
With a few hours left before the strike deadline, the union representing tens of thousands of LCBO employees says it is not hopeful that a deal will be reached.
Hurricane Beryl churns toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling past the Cayman Islands early Thursday and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast. At least nine people were killed.
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Victoria and David Beckham recreate their wedding day photos 25 years later
The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Montreal MP, Jewish group condemn antisemitic poster telling him to 'get out of Canada'
A Montreal MP is speaking out after he was the target of a poster loaded with antisemitic references that he says is offensive to the entire Jewish community.
Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep and plans to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m.
U.S. President Joe Biden told Democratic governors during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday that part of his plan going forward is to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so that he can get more sleep, according to three sources briefed on his comments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
With a few hours left before the strike deadline, the union representing tens of thousands of LCBO employees says it is not hopeful that a deal will be reached.
-
Man arrested in connection to firework incident involving Waterloo, Ont., city councillor
Waterloo, Ont., regional police have arrested a man in connection to a Canada Day firework incident involving a city councillor.
-
Hagersville teen charged with first-degree murder
Six Nations Police have charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder.
London
-
Murder involving two youths shocks Huron County community
A tight-knit Huron County community remains in disbelief after learning a 13-year-old local boy has been charged with first-degree murder. The age of the accused, confirmed by the court, has sent shockwaves through the village of Holmesville.
-
Roads reopened following fatal collision in East Zorra-Tavistock
Early this morning, Oxford OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision in East Zorra-Tavistock that claimed one life, and sent two to hospital.
-
Missing child located in nearby swimming pool without vitals
Sarnia Police Services responded to a call about a missing child on Wednesday afternoon, last seen at a residence in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Rutherglen Drive.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent Barnstormers hit the ground running in debut season
The Chatham-Kent Barnstormers have been swinging for the fences in their debut season – and the community appears to be behind them.
-
31 fatal collisions involving commercial vehicles on OPP-patrolled roads this year
Commercial vehicles have been involved in 31 fatal collisions so far this year. OPP said 20 per cent of those fatal collisions involved transport trucks.
-
Provincial Road closed at Walker Road after crash
Windsor police have closed a busy intersection after a vehicle struck a pole.
Northern Ontario
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
-
Drug trafficking suspects charged with armed home invasion in Sudbury
One suspect from Sudbury and two from southern Ontario have been charged after a group of masked people broke into a home on Colonial Court early Wednesday morning.
-
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
With a few hours left before the strike deadline, the union representing tens of thousands of LCBO employees says it is not hopeful that a deal will be reached.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Judge aims to issue a quick decision in case of northern Ont. homes contaminated with radioactive rock
A federal appeals hearing ended Thursday involving three homeowners from Elliot Lake, Ont., seeking to have radioactive rock removed from their homes.
-
Sault police add three new officers
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service recently welcomed three new constables to its “police family.”
-
Sault hockey legend, four-time Stanley Cup champ Marty Pavelich dies at 96
Sault Ste. Marie native and four-time Stanley Cup champion Marty Pavelich has died.
Ottawa
-
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest kicks off Thursday night, here's what you need to know
Ottawa Bluesfest's 30th anniversary kicks off Thursday night with a "star-studded lineup worthy of the occasion," according to its organizers.
-
Ottawa police seeking assistance identifying unconscious man in hospital
The Ottawa police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a man who's unconscious in the hospital.
Toronto
-
'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
With a few hours left before the strike deadline, the union representing tens of thousands of LCBO employees says it is not hopeful that a deal will be reached.
-
'A disturbing event:' Woman and child carjacked outside Mississauga shopping plaza
Three suspects are at-large after a woman and her child were carjacked in Mississauga on Wednesday.
-
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Montreal
-
Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment
The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.
-
Quebec asks Supreme Court judge to recuse himself on Bill 21 case
In the wake of the legal challenge to Bill 21 on the secular nature of the State, Quebec Attorney General Simon Jolin-Barrette has asked Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal to recuse himself, fearing that he "does not have the impartiality required to hear this case."
-
Canadians in Grenada and Montreal rally to help after hurricane devastation
Canadians with ties to Grenada are doing what they can to provide relief to the island nation that was devastated by a powerful hurricane this week.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police ask some residents to ‘shelter in place’ during operation
The Fredericton Police Force is asking residents on Wallace Avenue, Oak Avenue, Park Street and Maple Street to “shelter in place” Thursday afternoon.
-
N.S. RCMP continue to search for man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
-
Portuguese man o' war seen on coastal beaches: Nova Scotia Parks
Nova Scotia Parks says Portuguese man o' war have been spotted on Atlantic coastal beaches recently.
Winnipeg
-
West St. Paul home a total loss after massive fire
A West St. Paul home is a total loss after it went up in flames Thursday.
-
Unveiling of Chief Peguis monument facing delays
The creation of a monument that will honour Chief Peguis and the 1817 treaty he signed is facing delays.
-
'It’s unsafe for everyone': Violent crime rates rising around HSC
The MNU took to social media demanding action over a rise of crime in the West Alexander neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Calgary no longer under state of local emergency, outdoor water restrictions remain
Calgary is no longer under a state of local emergency.
-
'Incredibly concerning': Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
-
Former Eau Claire YMCA building to reopen as athletic club with Nordic spa
We now know what will take over the space once occupied by Calgary's Eau Claire YMCA.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burns out of control near Suncor's Firebag oilsands site
A wildfire burning out of control in northern Alberta on Thursday prompted Suncor Energy Inc. to withdraw all non-essential workers from its Firebag oilsands site.
-
Violent sexual offender to be released in Edmonton again: police
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police alerts will soon be released from jail again.
-
Autopsy confirms death of woman found in Mill Creek Ravine was homicide
The death of a woman whose body was found in Mill Creek Ravine last week has been ruled a homicide.
Regina
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Regina man charged with attempted murder following assault at garage sale
A Regina man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into an assault at a garage sale on June 20.
-
All Co-op cardlock locations across Western Canada back online in light of cybersecurity incident
All 398 Co-op cardlock locations across Western Canada are back online, according to an update on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor's leadership at private Christian school revealed in leaked document
A leaked document reveals a Saskatoon city councillor's involvement at a private Christian school embroiled in abuse allegations.
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Greg Fertuck to be sentenced Thursday
Greg Fertuck, who is guilty of the first-degree murder of his estranged wife, will face his sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Man in his 20s dead after diving accident in Lynn Canyon: RCMP
A man in his 20s died Wednesday after diving from Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon, according to authorities.
-
'Absolutely un-Canadian': Pro-Palestinian protest at Israel vs. Canada softball game
It was supposed to be a fun day of softball in Surrey, with 42 women's teams from around the world taking part in the 2024 Canada Cup.
-
Abbotsford man who killed his wife sentenced for second-degree murder
An Abbotsford man who murdered his wife nearly two years ago was sentenced for the slaying Thursday, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Cluster of earthquakes off B.C. coast 'business as usual,' seismologist says
A British Columbia seismologist says there's nothing dangerous or unusual about a recent flurry of earthquake activity off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Police seize 20 guns, thousands of bullets, 4.5 kg of cocaine from Greater Victoria home
A Greater Victoria man has been arrested and released from custody after police seized several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and four and a half kilograms of cocaine from a home in Langford, B.C., last week.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings, urges passengers to expect delays
BC Ferries is warning travellers between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland to expect major delays after mechanical problems forced the cancellation of at least two sailings Thursday morning.