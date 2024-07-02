BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man arrested on arson charges after Simcoe Hotel fire

    A fire engine and police cruiser on scene after a fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel in Barrie, Ont. on Mon., Jul 1, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang) A fire engine and police cruiser on scene after a fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel in Barrie, Ont. on Mon., Jul 1, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang)
    Share

    A man is in custody facing arson charges after police say he set fire to a dumpster in downtown Barrie.

    The dumpster fire behind the Simcoe Hotel at the Five Point intersection displaced 29 residents who live in the upper apartments. They were evacuated and cannot return until repairs and the necessary cleanup is completed.

    Upon arrival at 31 Bayfield Street shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, police found a garbage dumpster located on the northeast side of the building on fire.

    Police learned that the fire was intentionally set and that a man had been seen walking away from the area shortly before the fire was detected.

    The man, a 30-year-old of no-fixed-address, was located a short distance away and was arrested for arson 23 minutes after the call was received. He was brought to the police station, where the investigation continued.

    The accused has been charged with arson - disregard for human life, and arson – causing property damage.

    He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear today by video, with the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie for a bail hearing.

    McFinn's Traditional Irish Pub is on the hotel's ground floor.

    On Monday, Carrie Clark, Barrie's deputy fire chief, said both the residential hotel and the pub were damaged by the fire, and that it had infiltrated the pub's rear entrance.

    With files by Mike Lang.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Strathroy kids train 'back on track' by weekend says founder

      Volunteers vow they will get a children’s miniature railroad back on track despite its station being struck by a car. The Sleepy Hollow Railway House on Metcalfe Street next to the West Middlesex Memorial Centre was hit at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

    • Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron

      OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.

    • Caught on camera: Pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church

      In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen. After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area.

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News