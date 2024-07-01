BARRIE
Barrie

    • Owen Sound fire, death under investigation

    An Owen Sound Police cruiser is pictured. (File Image/Owen Sound Police Service) An Owen Sound Police cruiser is pictured. (File Image/Owen Sound Police Service)
    A man was found dead on the scene near an apartment fire in Owen Sound on Sunday.

    At around 1:30 p.m., Owen Sound Police received reports of an apartment fire in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue East. In addition to the fire, a 58-year-old man was found dead on the sidewalk in front of the building.

    Owen Sound Fire Service and Grey County EMS attended the scene and confirmed that the fire was contained in a single apartment.

    The Ontario Fire Marshal and Owen Sound Police are currently investigating the causes of the death and fire.

    Anyone with footage of the incident or who may have witnessed it is encouraged to contact police.


     

