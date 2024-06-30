'Destroyed the whole crop': wet summer weather challenges Simcoe Muskoka farmers
The wet June that was has been ideal for preventing a repeat of last year's forest fire season, but it has also been excessive for some farmers and their crops.
Barrie Hill Farms, known for its fresh, locally grown strawberries, has been left with overripened strawberries.
"The combination of the heat plus all the rain has just destroyed the whole crop," said Morris Gervais, the owner of Barrie Hill Farms. "There's nothing that could have been done to save it."
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The unfavourable conditions caused the strawberries to ripen too quickly, prematurely ending the first part of its season and forcing Barrie Hill Farms to cancel its Canada Day Strawberry Festival.
"We work a whole year hard to be ready to offer a great experience and to prepare the crops, so yeah, it's terribly disappointing," added Gervais.
Stayner farmer Ed Pridham is in a similar situation with his hay. About 100 of the roughly 400 bales of hay his farm produced this year are estimated to be defective, with mould caused by rain.
"We've had more hay rained on with more rain this year than I think the last ten or maybe 15 years," said Pridham.
He added that moulded hay is less appealing for his cows to eat, which could affect his calf sales.
"If the calves are not doing well because the cows are not milking, well, then there's going to be a shortage of income."
Environment Canada believes the excessive rain has been caused by a greater frequency of US weather systems and their inability to pass through as smoothly to the Atlantic.
"When you count all the raindrops that have fallen, my gosh, it's probably about 140 millimetres of rain," said senior climatologist David Phillips of the rainfall in Simcoe-Muskoka. "You would normally see about 85 to 88, something like that. So about 60 per cent more precipitation than normal in June."
But a wet and muggy beginning to summer is good news for the fire season, as most of the region has yet to exceed a 'moderate' fire rating.
"We are having a good lower rating here in Ontario and locally here in Simcoe County," said Dan Heydon, New Tecumseth's fire chief and Simcoe County's fire coordinator. "The grass fires and brush fires have dropped significantly when it comes to the rainfall."
The conditions have also been favourable for some of Gervais' other crops.
"The blueberry crop looks fantastic. They love all this rain," Gervais added. "Our sweet corn is coming along beautifully. (It) loves all this rain. Apples are sizing up really really nicely."
Environment Canada said July and August are historically drier than June, which would bode well for Gervais' summer strawberry season and Pridham's July harvest.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
28-year-old man dead in Saturday night shooting involving Edmonton police officer
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved fatal shooting Saturday night in the Fraser community.
Nude beach etiquette: Lose your clothes, not your manners
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
5 ways to increase your happiness through exercise
Think back to when you were a kid and movement was instinctive — and often infused with pure joy. Maybe it was racing your sister and dad to the front door.
In the final days before the U.K. election, Rishi Sunak insists that he can stay in power
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday dismissed suggestions that his party was headed to defeat in the July 4 general election, using one of his final televised appearances to defend the Conservatives’ record on the economy.
Creators urge Ottawa to force disclosure of ‘black box’ AI system training
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
Several U.S. military bases in Europe on heightened alert amid possible terrorist threat
Several U.S. military bases across Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend, with the level of force protection raised to its second-highest state amid concerns that a terrorist attack could target U.S. military personnel or facilities, according to two U.S. officials.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
Strong turnout in France's high-stakes elections as support for the far right grows
Voters across mainland France cast ballots Sunday in the first round of early parliamentary elections that could put the government in the hands of nationalist, far-right parties for the first time since the Nazi era.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
-
More than 150 Cargill workers turn to Guelph Food Bank as strike enters second month
The strike at a Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph has now entered its second month, leaving many employees in a difficult situation.
London
-
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
-
Owen Sound police make arrest after alleged downtown knife attack
A man has been charged by Owen Sound police after allegedly attacking someone with a knife.
-
Cool and cloudy Sunday
Cloudy conditions will linger before the sun comes out this long weekend.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
-
Windsor man nearing 100th birthday credits active lifestyle and carefree eating for longevity
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
-
Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing each other: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
-
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
-
5 ways to increase your happiness through exercise
Think back to when you were a kid and movement was instinctive — and often infused with pure joy. Maybe it was racing your sister and dad to the front door.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police cleared in incident where man had medical crisis in holding cell
Sault police did nothing wrong when a man had a medical crisis while in a police cell, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded.
-
Cement deer poached from popular Hwy. 17 rest stop
Municipal officials and provincial police are baffled by the theft of some unique deer in the northern Ontario community of Elliot Lake.
-
Most of Northeastern Ont. under a severe thunderstorm watch, warnings now issued in some communities
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
Ottawa
-
More than 200 people evacuated following building fire in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.
-
How to get to Lebreton Flats Park on foot, by bike on Canada Day
Many streets are going to be closed to traffic during the Canada Day celebrations Monday, says the Government of Canada on its website.
-
OPP seeking witnesses, video following serious assault in Quinte West, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking people who might have witnessed, or have video recording, of what they call a serious assault that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Quinte West, Ont. to come forward.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
Triple shooting at Hamilton party leaves 1 person dead: police
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.
Montreal
-
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec businesses frustrated at cost and logistics of French-language law rules
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
-
Two men stabbed in separate assaults in Montreal on Sunday morning: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two separate assaults that led to stabbings where both victims were sent to the hospital.
Atlantic
-
Man arrested after stabbing in Tatamagouche: N.S. RCMP
Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.
-
Cape Breton golf course residences win national award
The recent construction of seasonal homes at a Cape Breton golf course is proving to be a hole-in-one on the national stage.
-
‘I think kindness creates a loving environment where nobody is invisible’: Young filmmaker wins award for best documentary
A young filmmaker is celebrating after winning an award for his documentary “Visible.”
Winnipeg
-
William Avenue closed due to house fire: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews remain at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
-
Paredes kicks 52-yard field goal in OT as Stampeders edge Blue Bombers 22-19
Paredes kicked a 52-yard field goal to lead the Calgary Stampeders (2-1) to an exciting 22-19 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-4) in front of 22,386 fans at McMahon Stadium on Saturday night.
Calgary
-
Long weekend exodus helps drive down Calgary water consumption as repair process nears completion
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
-
Paredes kicks 52-yard field goal in OT as Stampeders edge Blue Bombers 22-19
Demerio Houston did his part and then watched as Rene Paredes emerged as the overtime hero.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
Edmonton
-
28-year-old man dead in Saturday night shooting involving Edmonton police officer
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved fatal shooting Saturday night in the Fraser community.
-
Police seek witnesses after body found in Mill Creek Ravine: EPS
A dead person was found in Mill Creek Ravine on Saturday and Edmonton police are investigating the death as suspicious.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway in Regina
A death investigation is underway in Regina after a man died from his injuries on Saturday night.
-
Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
-
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet service out of Saskatoon grinds to a halt after surprise long weekend mechanics' strike
WestJet service out of Saskatoon is grinding to a halt on Canada Day long weekend after the airline’s mechanics walked off the job on Friday, citing the company’s “unwillingness to negotiate.”
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
-
Saskatoon city council votes in favour of housing accelerator fund after two days of contentious debate
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
Vancouver
-
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more cancellations at YVR
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
-
White lifts Vancouver Whitecaps to 4-3 comeback victory over St. Louis City
A wave of relief washed over Brian White on Saturday night. After going two months without scoring, the Vancouver Whitecaps striker finally put a ball into the back of the net.
-
'This amount of stress is awful': B.C. woman says senior relatives stranded in Calgary amid WestJet strike
A Maple Ridge, B.C. resident says her mother and mother-in-law’s first trip to Canada has ended on a frustrating note after their flight home was suddenly cancelled amid a strike at WestJet.
Vancouver Island
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Langford rainbow crosswalk vandalized twice in 48 hours: RCMP
Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.
-
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.