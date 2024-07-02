Barrie's Talk is Free Theatre gets provincial funding for wedding-themed festival

A fun, interactive performance surrounding the concept of marriage is taking place at Talk is Free theatre this fall.

The Marry a Star Festival in Barrie announced it has received $190,000 through provincial grants.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued support of the province for us to further leverage unique events and initiatives. It's only through such innovation that we can reach sustainable results - socially and economically - that we are all trying all trying to achieve," said Arkady Spivak, producer at Talk is Free Theatre.

The Marry a Star Festival features more than 60 overlapping experiential events on the theme of marriage between September 19 and October 21. All events are participatory in that each visitor will actively play a character in the story, interacting with actors and each other.

Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte and Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie-Innisfil, announced the grants Friday, which include $125,000 from Experience Ontario 2024-2025 and $65,000 from the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund (OCAF).

To date, this brings the total Ontario Government funding support for Talk is Free Theatre to almost $2,100,000 since 2018.

"Enriching the arts community is essential in building up our local economy and has so many positive ripple effects for our local businesses," said Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie-Innisfil. "This investment will also bolster our local tourism."

This is a part of a $19.5 million investment made to encourage Ontarians to explore all that these communities have to offer – staying longer in local accommodations, eating in restaurants, and supporting small businesses.

"Festivals and events, like the Marry A Star Festival, are a great way for people to gather and celebrate all our community has to offer," said Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte. "These events not only bring locals together but attract visitors from other communities who travel to appreciate our local experiences and support our small businesses."

