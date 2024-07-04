Family hopes inquest sheds light on Creemore man’s death while in custody

The family of a 29-year-old man who died while in custody at a Penetanguishene jail hopes a coroner's inquest next week will bring answers about the days leading up to his death four and a half years ago.

Loved ones say Robert Hardy, better known as Bobby Bristow, became ill while at Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) and was transferred to Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland on January 17, 2020, where he died days later.

"I just want answers to know what happened and to definitely prevent it from happening to anybody else," said Bobby's sister, Ashley Bristow. "He was sick, and he didn't get the care that he needed and required, which led to his death," she alleged.

The 29-year-old Creemore man was a father, uncle, son and brother who had his share of personal struggles, including mental health and addiction.

His sister now cares for his twins, born two months after his death. "That's definitely difficult when you have to look at his kids every day, and one day, I'm going to have to tell them the truth, and I don't want to do that either, and it's not fair that I was put in a position to do that."

"None of the kids deserve it. None of them. They deserve to be with their father," added Cathy Hardy, Bristow's mother.

The upcoming week-long inquest, mandated under the Coroner's Act, aims to shed light on the circumstances leading to Bristow's death while in custody. The Ministry of the Solicitor General, which oversees the province's jails, including CNCC, states that the goal is to prevent further deaths in similar situations.

"It is not fun, and it is not okay, and it has been a long four and a half years. I just want it to be over," Ashley Bristow said.

"God knows if I could trade places with him, I would," Bristow's mother added.

The virtual inquest proceedings will begin on Thursday, July 11, at 9:30 a.m. and will be open to the public.