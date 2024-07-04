BARRIE
Barrie

    • 4 people injured in collision involving subdued police cruiser

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser involved in a collision in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. sustained damage on Wed., July 3, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser involved in a collision in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. sustained damage on Wed., July 3, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Four people were injured in a collision involving a police cruiser in Kawartha Lakes.

    According to provincial police, the crash happened on Wednesday shortly before 9:30 p.m. between a passenger vehicle carrying three people and a subdued cruiser on Highway 35 at Glenarm Road/County Road 8 west of Fenelon Falls.

    Police say despite the airbags deploying in both vehicles, all the injuries were minor.

    Provincial police with the Kawartha Lakes detachment are investigating the cause of the collision.

    They say charges are pending.

    Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has not invoked its mandate. The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates incidents involving police where death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm has occurred.

