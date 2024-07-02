Next steps approved for controversial Muskoka hospital plan despite pushback

A board meeting has determined the next steps of the proposed South Muskoka hospital, despite pushback from residents and area politicians.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) board members voted to pass its proposed model for the two new sites in Muskoka on to the next stage of its planning process.

"We were under the impression we had until the fall for this plan to be submitted to the province for review and that more discussion would take place between our local doctors and MAHC until a plan that could adequately service Muskoka was complete," said Katie Peleikis, a former 911 dispatcher. "We're shocked that it was passed."

In mid-April, after facing public backlash over their announced plans for two new hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) officials returned to the drawing board, announcing revisions to their initial proposal.

In its original proposal, MAHC indicated both hospitals would have intensive care units and surgical centres. Bracebridge was set to have 14 inpatient beds, while Huntsville would have 139.

The South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) site in Bracebridge has increased to 36 acute care beds, including four ICU beds.

"The change in the number of beds at the SMMH site will mean fewer patients will require transportation," noted the MAHC in a release.

Under the original MAHC proposal, only Huntsville would handle obstetrics. However, the new proposal will keep child delivery at both facilities.

The Bracebridge obstetrical care unit will incorporate one obstetrical labour and delivery room within the 36-bed framework.

At that time, officials said they would continue conversations with physicians and residents in the coming weeks and months to review the adjusted plans.

During Tuesday night's board meeting, Peleikis said the board amended its motion in order to pass it.

"Essentially it said to have open dialogue, to work with everybody to get everybody on the same page," she said. "Which is a little ironic because throughout the meeting, various people expressed that they have lost trust from our doctors and from the community and so to pass a motion that is 100 per cent based on trust, that they'll actually make good on these things and seek feedback is very disheartening."

MPP Parry Sound - Muskoka Graydon Smith had posted a letter to MAHC chairperson David Uffelman on his website.

In his first paragraph, Smith urges Uffelman to immediately withdraw the "agenda item 2.1 for the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Board (MAHC) meeting of July 2nd, 2024.

Smith asked for "everyone to draw a breath, analyze what was said in various meetings (and why) over the last several months, and strike a path forward that works for everyone across Muskoka and Almaguin."

Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney also took to social media to inform the public that he was against moving forward with the motion.

"Any further work on MAHC’s model needs to come to a full stop," he said. "I have lost trust in MHAC’s process. I am concerned that this board is unable to deliver a model that has the fundamental endorsement of key stakeholders including our doctors. Any model that lacks doctor support does not have my support."

With files from CTV's Julianna Balsamo and Christian D'Avino