Innisfil man who targeted Barrie businesses in 2022 sentenced to jail time
An Innisfil man who pleaded guilty to being part of a series of break-and-enters and thefts in 2022 has been sentenced to jail.
Terrence Zerafa, 32, walked into the Barrie courthouse on Tuesday morning and apologized for his actions.
"I've been taking steps to better myself every day," he said. "I apologize for what I did."
The judge sentenced Zerafa to 10 months behind bars but reduced the sentence by about three months to 202 days in custody.
Justice Peter Bourque said while Zerafa's crimes were not violent offences, he caused significant damages to various businesses and significant monetary loss in the thefts.
He noted that while Zerafa did not have a criminal record and his pre-sentence report was "largely positive on balance," his actions were not a "single lapse of good sense" and resulted in "significant monetary damages."
The Crown asked Zerafa be sentenced to 12-18 months behind bars while defence counsel Robert Yasskin sought a conditional sentence for his client or six to nine months in jail.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Zerafa is also placed on probation following his release from jail and is not to communicate with his co-accused of stepping foot on the properties where the thefts and break-and-enters occurred.
Police said Zerafa and his co-accused stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items, including conductor wire, catalytic converters, power tools, rental trucks, eight cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks along with a skid steer, commercial dumpster, forklift, and pressure washers.
Zerafa told the court he wanted to turn his life around, work, and attend college.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus
An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown Toronto campus
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
Are fewer Canadians having children? We want to hear from you
Are you choosing not to have children? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ontario police seize over $1M in cocaine, $300K in cash in major drug bust
Police in Cornwall, Ont. have seized approximately $1.3 million worth of cocaine and $300,000 in cash as part of a major drugs investigation.
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September, weeks before U.S. election
Donald Trump's sentencing for his conviction on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star was delayed on Tuesday until Sept. 18, less than seven weeks before the U.S. election.
NHL free agency shows teams in U.S. states with no income tax have an advantage
It's become difficult to deny the impact of favourable tax situations for teams around the NHL.
'I would call this the silent eating disorder': What experts want you to know about ARFID
When Hannah was seven years old, she told her parents she didn’t want to be afraid of food anymore.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Victim of fatal Flamborough, Ont. house party shooting identified
The man who was fatally shot along a Flamborough, Ont. highway this weekend has now been identified as Tobenna Obiaga, a 45-year-old man from Halton Region.
-
Victoria Park shut down due to reports of fireworks being shot at people on Canada Day
Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of incidents that took place during a Canada Day celebration in Kitchener.
-
SIU investigating police response to ‘man in distress’ call in Cambridge
The SIU has been called to look into a police-involved incident in Cambridge that sent one person to hospital.
London
-
'Very bad for us'; concerned business owners frustrated by summer lane restrictions
Beginning today, the City of London has put lane restrictions in place along Wellington Street between Horton Street East and South Street to complete surface paving, line painting and other finishing work.
-
London Fire Department on the scene of natural gas leak
The London Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak this afternoon at 31 Rogers Avenue. According to District Chief Nick Hewetson, the issue was first reported by a resident at roughly 2:00 p.m.
-
As hurricane approaches, London newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont. are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 hurricane Beryl approaches.
Windsor
-
Major road closed following four vehicle collision
Walker Road closed after accident
-
Dozens gather to mourn Harrow family at funeral
Dozens of community members gathered in Windsor on Tuesday morning for the funeral of Carly Walsh and her two children, Madison and Hunter, who were found dead inside their Harrow home on June 20.
-
Ouellette Avenue reopens after apartment fire
Windsor firefighters responded to an apartment on Ouellette Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 69 reopens after serious, single-vehicle crash in Estaire
Highway 69 reopened early Tuesday evening after being closed for several hours following a collision.
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault shoplifting suspect slapped security guard, police say
A 37-year-old has been charged after a security guard in Sault Ste. Marie was attacked by a shoplifting suspect June 30.
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Dutch researcher looking to link up with families of Indigenous heroes
A researcher from the Netherlands is looking to identify the families of a couple of dozen Indigenous heroes who gave their lives while fighting for freedom in World War II. It’s all part of a larger remembrance project she’s working on.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
-
Heart postpones Ottawa show, tour following cancer diagnosis
The rock band Heart has postponed their Ottawa show and all remaining shows on their tour as lead singer Ann Wilson undergoes treatment for cancer.
-
SkyHawks member seriously injured in Canada Day parachute performance on Parliament Hill
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, known as the SkyHawks, was seriously injured during a Canada Day performance on Parliament Hill on Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus
An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown Toronto campus
-
'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
-
Backbencher who was booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Ford
A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford's government says she is disappointed with his "unilateral decision" to kick her out of caucus.
Montreal
-
Canada Post carrier says nothing being done about repeated homophobic harassment at work
A letter carrier with Canada Post says he's been harassed repeatedly at work because he is gay and has filed official complaints but nothing has been done.
-
Montreal-area tourist dies in hospital nine days after assault on Dublin street
A Montreal-area man has died after spending nine days in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin, Ireland.
-
More victims come forward after man arrested in alleged South Shore home repair scheme: police
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
Atlantic
-
'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68
Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.
-
N.B. hospital won’t have labour, birth services for parts of July, August, September and October
People giving birth in the Waterville, N.B., area will have to travel to Fredericton for medical attention for certain dates in July, August, September and October.
-
Power failure inside water facility leads to Halifax boil water advisory
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Winkler residents asked to conserve water after heavy rainfall
The City of Winkler is asking residents to conserve water Tuesday after heavy rain hammered the southern Manitoba community on Canada Day.
-
New trial ordered for man in 1973 Winnipeg murder
A third Indigenous man who was charged in a 1973 Winnipeg murder is getting a new trial.
-
How wet was Winnipeg in June? Not as wet as it felt according to Environment Canada
At points, it seemed like the rain never stopped falling throughout the month of June, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said it was only slightly wetter than normal in parts of the province.
Calgary
-
Calgarians can now use water 'as they regularly would' indoors
Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin using water inside their homes as they normally would.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
Here are the city's five most expensive residential homes.
-
More WestJet flights grounded as airline says resumption of operations to 'take time'
WestJet passengers faced more flight disruptions Tuesday despite a deal reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics, as the airline says full resumption of operations "will take time."
Edmonton
-
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
-
Red Deer father charged with aggravated assault of child
Police in Red Deer have charged a father with aggravated assault after a child was hospitalized last month with serious injuries.
-
3 dead, 1 in hospital after fatal crash in northern Alberta
Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta on Saturday.
Regina
-
Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.
-
Ward 1 Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not seek re-election
Following "lengthy consideration," Regina city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not be seeking re-election in this November's municipal election.
-
Three people charged in relation to robbery near Sask. hamlet
Three people in southern Saskatchewan are facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly taking part in the robbery of a home near the hamlet of Ardill.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
-
Four exposed after chemical leak at City Hospital
Four people were assessed by firefighter paramedics after being exposed to a chemical leak at Saskatoon’s City Hospital Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man died in hospital on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
-
CBC broadcaster Rick Cluff, ex-host of Vancouver's The Early Edition, dead at 74
Former CBC radio journalist and personality Rick Cluff, who was the longtime host of The Early Edition morning show in Vancouver, has died at the age of 74.
-
'A steal for the international buyer': Whistler mansion listed for $17.9M
A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a "steal for the international buyer" due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
-
CBC broadcaster Rick Cluff, ex-host of Vancouver's The Early Edition, dead at 74
Former CBC radio journalist and personality Rick Cluff, who was the longtime host of The Early Edition morning show in Vancouver, has died at the age of 74.