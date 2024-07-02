Three-time 100 metre national champion from Caledon Ont., receives support from OLG
A three-time 100-metre national champion from Caledon, Ont., can achieve her Olympic dream with support from OLG's Quest for Gold Program.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's (OLG) Quest for Gold tickets help support high-performance amateur athletes by easing the financial burden of training and living expenses.
Khamica Bingham-Forbes, a track and field sprinter with an impressive record in the 100-metre, 200-metre, and 4x100-metre relay, was one of the seven Quest for Gold program winners.
Bingham-Forbes competed for the University of Toronto and later transferred to York University, where she broke three collegiate records.
The Caledon local represented Canada at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.
She also broke a national record at the 2015 IAAF World Championships by anchoring the women's 4x100 meter relay in 42.60 seconds.
"OLG remains dedicated to supporting and promoting Ontario's Quest for Gold athletes. This year's $2 Instant Quest for Gold game highlights seven of Ontario's high-performance athletes, including Olympians and Paralympians whose journeys have been made possible with help from Quest for Gold funding," says Nancy Kennedy, OLG's chief lottery and customer officer.
With each purchase of the limited-edition Instant lottery game, Ontarians can win one of four top prizes of $35,000.
One hundred per cent of OLG's profits support key government priorities, including the support of amateur athletes.
The new $2 Instant Quest for Gold ticket is available at stores across Ontario.
