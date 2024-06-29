BARRIE
Barrie

    • Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning. 

    Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on County Road 13, between Highway 89 and Tosorontio Sideroad 5, just after 11 a.m.

    Police say one person was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    Five more people were taken to hospital, but police said the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

    Police said the roadway will be closed for a "lengthy" period of time, but did not provide an estimated time of reopening.

    This article will be updated as more details become available.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News