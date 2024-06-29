Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston

Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on County Road 13, between Highway 89 and Tosorontio Sideroad 5, just after 11 a.m.

Police say one person was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Five more people were taken to hospital, but police said the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police said the roadway will be closed for a "lengthy" period of time, but did not provide an estimated time of reopening.

This article will be updated as more details become available.