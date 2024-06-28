Victim of head-on crash caused by impaired driver gives emotional statement

The woman who nearly died in a crash involving an impaired driver on Highway 26 in Springwater in 2022 gave an emotional victim impact statement on Friday.

"I've been forced to grieve the person I used to be," she said. "I lost the joy of life."

In January, Dennis Stiles pleaded guilty to getting behind the wheel while high on methamphetamines and crashing head-on into another vehicle near Strongville Road more than two years ago.

"I still have nightmares," the victim told the courtroom, describing how she needed months of rehabilitation and physical therapy and had to rely on loved ones to help care for her.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said she had since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and struggles with her mental health. She also told the courtroom that she still avoids driving through the area and has distrusted all drivers since the collision.

At the time of the crash, Stiles was driving with a G2 licence and, according to witnesses, his vehicle was weaving and crossing into oncoming traffic.

Stiles' vehicle burst into flames after the head-on collision. The other driver was rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Stiles will be sentenced for impaired driving causing bodily harm. Under the criminal code, the maximum sentence is two years less a day.

The Crown asked Justice Raymond Williams to sentence Stiles to 18 months behind bars, probation, and a five-year driving ban. The defence countered with a conditional sentence under house arrest and a two-year driving prohibition.

"This collision is something Mr. Stiles caused as a result of getting behind the wheel impaired, and that's something he is responsible for," said Crown Attorney Sarah Sullivan.

His lawyer, Matthew Giesinger, told the court his client "was in a downward spiral of depression and substance use" after his relationship with the mother of his kids ended.

"It's a miracle that someone wasn't killed, and I think Mr. Stiles understands that," Giesinger added.

Stiles is scheduled to return to court in mid-July for sentencing.