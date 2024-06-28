OPP ask for public's help identifying suspect in Huntsville break and enter

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an individual wanted in connection to a break and enter in Huntsville.

According to OPP it happened at a business on King William Street between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday. The suspect, whose gender is not known, left with more than $5,000 worth of cash and property.

Police say the suspect is described as:

Wearing camo pants

Wearing white socks

Wearing red gloves

Wearing black running shoes

Wearing black hoodie

Wearing a hat and a face covering

Carrying black backpack

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.