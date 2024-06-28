BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP ask for public's help identifying suspect in Huntsville break and enter

    A suspect shown in a surveillance video being sought by police for a crime allegedly committed on Fri. June 28, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP). A suspect shown in a surveillance video being sought by police for a crime allegedly committed on Fri. June 28, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP).
    Police are asking for the public's help in locating an individual wanted in connection to a break and enter in Huntsville.

    According to OPP it happened at a business on King William Street between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday. The suspect, whose gender is not known, left with more than $5,000 worth of cash and property.

    Police say the suspect is described as:

    • Wearing camo pants
    • Wearing white socks
    • Wearing red gloves
    • Wearing black running shoes
    • Wearing black hoodie
    • Wearing a hat and a face covering
    • Carrying black backpack

    Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

