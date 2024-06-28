BARRIE
Barrie

    • Investigation closes access to highway from Bayfield Street in Barrie

    OPP are conducting an investigation on Bayfield Street in Barrie on Fri. June 28, 2024 (Dana Roberts/CTV News Barrie). OPP are conducting an investigation on Bayfield Street in Barrie on Fri. June 28, 2024 (Dana Roberts/CTV News Barrie).
    Share

    Access to the highway from one of Barrie's busiest roads has been temporarily closed by police.

    OPP says the crime unit is on the scene at Bayfield St., conducting an investigation. Further details, including what police are investigating, have yet to be provided.

    As part of the investigation, access to Hwy. 400 southbound from the westbound lane of Bayfield is shut to traffic. A nearby wooded area has also been cordoned off with caution tape. 

    There's no word on when the roadway will reopen.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News