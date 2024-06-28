Investigation closes access to highway from Bayfield Street in Barrie

Access to the highway from one of Barrie's busiest roads has been temporarily closed by police.

OPP says the crime unit is on the scene at Bayfield St., conducting an investigation. Further details, including what police are investigating, have yet to be provided.

As part of the investigation, access to Hwy. 400 southbound from the westbound lane of Bayfield is shut to traffic. A nearby wooded area has also been cordoned off with caution tape.

There's no word on when the roadway will reopen.