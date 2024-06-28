BARRIE
Barrie

    • Crime unit seeks public's help identifying suspect in historical sex assault involving child

    The Muskoka Crime Unit is appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation involving a young child. (Police handout) The Muskoka Crime Unit is appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation involving a young child. (Police handout)
    

    The Muskoka Crime Unit is appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation involving a young child.

    According to investigators, a seven-year-old child was assaulted in Huntsville in July 2015, but the allegations weren't reported to police until later in 2023.

    An OPP sketch artist worked with the complainant to create a likeness of the suspect, who police hope someone recognizes.

    They are concerned there could be more victims and urge anyone with information to come forward.

    "Your information could be the key in solving this crime. If you recognize this person in the sketch, please call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," the OPP stated in a release on Friday.

