RVH Auxiliary 50/50 June draw winner takes home $256,000
The June RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw reached an impressive $256,000 and was awarded to one Simcoe County man, who said he was in disbelief when he got the call.
"I thought we missed an appointment," said James Carmen on Friday.
Carmen is the latest winner to take home thousands after purchasing tickets with the monthly draw.
The RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw is more than just a chance to win money, it plays a vital role in supporting local health care.
The funds raised are allocated to various hospital needs, including patient care, equipment upgrades, and expansion projects.
Carmen took a moment to encourage others to enter the draw, and at the same time, give back to the community.
"This is our community hospital," he said. "Funding this hospital means a lot, and it is important for this community to keep funding the hospital."
Carmen said he plans to use his winnings to help family and friends, and he hinted at the possibility of a trip in the future.
Tickets are already available for the next 50/50 draw. Purchase yours online.
