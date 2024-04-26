Woman donates historical artifacts dating back to WWI

A woman has donated a collection of historical artifacts dating back to World War I to a museum located in Borden, Ont.

Erica Hudell decided to donate her father-in-law's historical possessions before moving to British Columbia.

Huddell visited the Base Borden Museum, where she recovered World War I military equipment from her father-in-law, George Hudell, worn at the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 1917.

The first item Hudell offered the museum was a military-issued helmet that had a meaningful story behind it.

During his time in the trenches at Vimy Ridge, George lifted his head above the trench following an intense firing from enemy lines. As soon as he did so, a bullet struck his helmet.

George was unharmed as the helmet deflected the bullet.

That very helmet will live in the museum today.

Huddell also donated a military-issued respirator gas mask along with a copy of George Hudell's original military enlistment papers and a photo of him in uniform.

The staff at the Base Borden Museum were elated to receive such valuable donations