BARRIE
Barrie

    • Pedestrian struck by train in Alliston

    Share

    A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a train.

    Police received a call about the incident in Alliston at 2:10 a.m. on the 5 Sideroad and County Road 10 near Line 3.

    The train was temporarily stopped and moved later Friday morning.

    ORNGE airlifted a 46-year-old New Tecumseth man to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

    OPP officer Jacquelyn Beaulieu said he is suffering from "life-altering injuries."

    CP Rail is taking over the investigation from the OPP.

    All roads have since reopened.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News