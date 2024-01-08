Simcoe County man's plea deferred in one of Canada's largest art fraud cases

An expected plea for James White, an Essa Township man accused of being at the centre of one of the country's largest art fraud investigations, was put off Monday in a Barrie courtroom.

White, better known in the art world as Jim, was charged early last year alongside seven others in relation to the forgery and sale of fake artwork attributed to the renowned Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau.

White faces counts of uttering a forged document, defrauding the public over $5,000 and four counts of fraud over $5,000.

Allegations began in 2007 when it was thought people were creating and selling artwork in Morrisseau's distinctive Woodland School of Art style.

Police have seized over 1,000 alleged fraudulent paintings, prints, and other artworks since launching their investigation in 2020 and say some of the work was sold to unsuspecting buyers for tens of thousands of dollars.

Police referred to White as a major distributor of those forgeries for the Cowan Group, founded by Jeffrey Cowan of Niagara-on-the-Lake, who was also charged in the case.

The group is said to have worked hand in hand with five people in Thunder Bay, led by 61-year-old Gary Lamont - the first of the eight co-accused to take a guilty plea.

Lamont was sentenced to five years behind bars last month - minus one year of pre-sentence custody.

So far, 190 Lamont forgeries have been identified and 117 pieces seized by investigators - but police say the exact number of forgeries in circulation is unknown.

The Crown also did not seek restitution for the costs of the forged works.

Some of the charges against Lamont and the charges against his 59-year-old female partner were withdrawn as part of his plea.

Charges against the six withstanding co-accused, including James White, remain before the court.

White is scheduled to make another appearance by video on January 15.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Norval Morrisseau was born in 1932 in Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek First Nation, in northwestern Ontario.

He was a residential school survivor who suffered physical and sexual abuse and left school at age 10.

Morrisseau was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1990 and passed away in 2007 at age 75.

Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau says he is heppy sketching in the streets of Vancouver as he poses in front of one of his earlier paintings at a Vancouver gallery on Monday, May 11, 1987. The OPP say they have been investigating alleged fraudulent art that is being made and sold under Morrisseau's name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody

In the 1960s, he started signing his artwork in Cree syllabics.

Morrisseau met a Toronto art dealer in 1962 who agreed to show his work.

It was the first time an Indigenous artist was exhibited in a contemporary gallery.

All of the artwork sold out on the first day of the exhibition, elevating Morrisseau to celebrity status.

Over his life, he received many awards, including the Order of Canada in 1978.

Other notable achievements include a 1989 Paris exhibition and a 2006 exhibit at the National Gallery of Canada, which led to a resurgence in his popularity.

With files from CTV's Chelsea Papineau