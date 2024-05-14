BARRIE
Barrie

    • Skilled trades expo returns to Simcoe County

    Skilled trades expo - File Image. (CTV News) Skilled trades expo - File Image. (CTV News)
    Share

    The Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Expo returns to Simcoe County on Wednesday.

    The 2024 Simcoe Muskoka Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Expo will be held at the Elmvale Community Arena at 14 George Street and include two sessions, one for invited students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and another for the general public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    The event will include more than 25 trades and exhibits, with interactive hands-on activities showcasing skilled trades job opportunities across the region.

    Admission is free.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News