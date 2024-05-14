Skilled trades expo returns to Simcoe County

The Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Expo returns to Simcoe County on Wednesday.

The 2024 Simcoe Muskoka Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Expo will be held at the Elmvale Community Arena at 14 George Street and include two sessions, one for invited students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and another for the general public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will include more than 25 trades and exhibits, with interactive hands-on activities showcasing skilled trades job opportunities across the region.

Admission is free.