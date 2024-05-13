BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police pull over pickup truck for 'mattress monstrosity'

    Police stopped a vehicle with an insecure load in Caledon, Ont., on May 10, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) Police stopped a vehicle with an insecure load in Caledon, Ont., on May 10, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Provincial police remind drivers hauling loads that they must be properly secured.

    Late last week, police in Caledon pulled over a pickup truck that was spotted transporting a mattress in the vehicle's bed.

    The officer stopped the driver near Mayfield Road and explained that the mattress wasn't adequately secured.

    In a post on social media, provincial police called the incident a "mattress monstrosity."

    Police say the insecure load could have had serious ramifications.

    Driving with a load that isn't secured carries a potential fine and vehicle impoundment.

