BARRIE
Barrie

    • Book Barrie's summer recreation programs for kids' summer vacation

    Barrie summer recreation programs open for booking May 19, 2024. (Photo: City of Barrie) Barrie summer recreation programs open for booking May 19, 2024. (Photo: City of Barrie)
    Share

    Get an early start on booking your kids' summer vacation plans.

    Barrie’s summer recreation and culture program registration opens on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

    Customers can currently browse programs at play.barrie.ca  and save them to their ‘Wish List’ to conveniently find them when registration opens.

    Registration will be available online at play.barrie.ca or by visiting Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield Community Centre, Livingstone Street East or Peggy Hill Team Community Centre.

    Barrie also provides a fee-assistance program, called recACCESS, that offers support to low-income families and individuals in Barrie.

    Qualified participants with a rePASS membership and youth credits can be applied to the registration fee for qualifying programs and activities.

    Residents can learn more and apply at barrie.ca/recACCESS

    Registration for spring programs and summer camps has been open since February 27, 2024.

    Space is still available in the following camps:

    • Camp Barrie Sr (ages 9 to 12)
    • Leader in Training 1 (LIT1) (ages 14 to 16)
    • Leader in Training 2 (LIT2) (ages 15 to 19)
    • Dance Camp JR (ages 6 to 8)
    • Sport Camp SR (ages 9 to 12)

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Bouchard scores late to lift Oilers over Canucks, tie series

    After a final frame that saw the visiting Vancouver Canucks claw their way back and tie the game late, a point shot by Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard with 38 seconds left (until what seemed like certain overtime) iced the 3-2 victory for Edmonton to knot the series.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News