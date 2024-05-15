Book Barrie's summer recreation programs for kids' summer vacation
Get an early start on booking your kids' summer vacation plans.
Barrie’s summer recreation and culture program registration opens on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Customers can currently browse programs at play.barrie.ca and save them to their ‘Wish List’ to conveniently find them when registration opens.
Registration will be available online at play.barrie.ca or by visiting Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield Community Centre, Livingstone Street East or Peggy Hill Team Community Centre.
Barrie also provides a fee-assistance program, called recACCESS, that offers support to low-income families and individuals in Barrie.
Qualified participants with a rePASS membership and youth credits can be applied to the registration fee for qualifying programs and activities.
Residents can learn more and apply at barrie.ca/recACCESS.
Registration for spring programs and summer camps has been open since February 27, 2024.
Space is still available in the following camps:
- Camp Barrie Sr (ages 9 to 12)
- Leader in Training 1 (LIT1) (ages 14 to 16)
- Leader in Training 2 (LIT2) (ages 15 to 19)
- Dance Camp JR (ages 6 to 8)
- Sport Camp SR (ages 9 to 12)
Growing wildfires across Western Canada are forcing thousands from their homes
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
An imbalance of two healthy fats affects your early death risk, study finds
Eating enough healthy fats is great for brain and heart health, but new research has possibly provided even more evidence for adding them, particularly omega-3s, to your diet.
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
'Inappropriate' behaviour shuts down Dublin to New York City portal
Less than a week after two public sculptures featuring a livestream between Dublin, Ireland, and New York City debuted, 'inappropriate behaviour' in real-time interactions between people in the two cities has prompted a temporary shutdown.
Bouchard scores late to lift Oilers over Canucks, tie series
After a final frame that saw the visiting Vancouver Canucks claw their way back and tie the game late, a point shot by Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard with 38 seconds left (until what seemed like certain overtime) iced the 3-2 victory for Edmonton to knot the series.
'Most of the city is evacuating': Gridlock on Alberta highway after evacuation order in Fort McMurray
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rails against Pride month, working women in commencement speech
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker railed against Pride month, working women, President Biden's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and abortion during a commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend.
King Charles III unveils his first official portrait since his coronation
King Charles III has unveiled the first portrait of the monarch completed since he assumed the throne, a vivid image that depicts him in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a background of similar hues.
Kitchener
‘It was getting pretty hairy out’: Barn roof torn off during Monday storm in Wellington County
A farmer in Wellington County is cleaning up after the roof of his chicken and turkey barn was torn off in a storm Monday night.
UPDATE TO COME
UPDATE TO COME Cambridge lowering speed limits on select streets over next two years
Cambridge council voted Tuesday night to lower speed limits in certain city neighbourhoods and school zones over the next two years.
-
Police close off portion of road in Waterloo for collision investigation
Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of King Street North and Weber Street North in Waterloo late Tuesday afternoon.
London
Free parking returning to core businesses districts - one hour, limited locations
London will once again offer free parking in its core business districts after council overturned a recent committee recommendation to keep it at full price.
-
Commercial vehicle hits Talbot Street rail overpass
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.
Windsor
Man charged with impaired driving after pickup truck hits police cruiser
A Windsor police cruiser was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.
-
Spencer//Butcher Group willing to pay millions to revive Windsor arena
City Coun. Gary Kaschak’s curiosity was piqued when Greg Butcher made public his family’s interest in acquiring Windsor Arena.
Northern Ontario
Tow truck drivers to withdraw service on the May long weekend to protest legislation
As the May long weekend nears, several tow truck companies in Ontario are planning to withdraw some services in protest the lack of protection many drivers face.
-
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
Sault Ste. Marie
Sault city council approves $505K to help save YMCA
Sault Ste. Marie city council has agreed to contribute $505,000 toward a plan to save the city’s YMCA.
-
Three people arrested in Wiikwemikoong
Few details have been made available, but there is an increased police presence in the First Nation of Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday afternoon.
Elliot Lake man wins $100K in lottery
An Elliot Lake man is one of northern Ontario's latest lottery winners after winning $100,000 playing the Encore.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa looking at spending up to $5.4M to put bike lanes on bridge over 417
The City of Ottawa is looking at spending up to $5.4 million to put bike lanes on a bridge over Highway 417 when it comes up for replacement in the next few years.
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans dies after 5-year cancer battle
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans died on Tuesday, according to a statement by Coun. Jessica Bradley.
-
Ottawa to enjoy a stretch of 20 C weather heading into the long weekend
Ottawa is set to enjoy a stretch of 20 C days heading into the Victoria Day long weekend, but it will be mostly cloudy over the next four days.
Toronto
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
-
Impaired drivers in Ontario could soon face stiffer penalties
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
-
Ontario to change how it compensates injured migrant workers
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
Montreal
Major breakthrough in Longueuil bike path murder
There has been a major breakthrough in a decade-old murder case, according to Longueuil police.
-
Man dead after shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Montreal event marking Israel's national day overshadowed by regional war
Every year, thousands of Jewish Montrealers gather at Place du Canada to celebrate Israel's national day, but this year there was no march and a lot more security.
Atlantic
'Sudden death' draws large police presence to Middle Sackville, N.S., neighbourhood
A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
-
New Brunswick teen charged with second-degree murder following death of 34-year-old man
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
-
About 1,000 wildfires confirmed so far this year: Here's a quick look at the situation in Canada
Nearly 1,000 wildfires have burned across Canada so far this year. Here's an overview of the situation in Canada.
Winnipeg
Court orders admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to undergo clinical assessment by psychiatrist
A psychiatrist will conduct a clinical assessment of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed four women.
-
'I'm just stressed': Birchwood Terrace residents trying to figure out what's next after evacuation order last week
Tenants from Birchwood Terrace are in limbo as many of them are in temporary accommodations and not sure when they'll be allowed back in the building to pick up the rest of their lives.
-
Kinew visits northern Manitoba to tour areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew went up north Tuesday to get a close-up look at the wildfire burning near Flin Flon and The Pas.
Calgary
Calgary city council passes blanket rezoning after marathon meeting
More than three weeks after a public hearing on blanket rezoning first started at Calgary's city hall, councillors narrowly voted in favour of moving forward with the change to allow for more density in residential areas.
-
Calgary students return to school following daytime stabbing
Students at John G. Diefenbaker Highschool and St. Helena School returned to classes Tuesday morning after a teenage boy was stabbed in a field after classes were out on Monday.
-
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces the 4 health agencies that will replace AHS later this year
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP questions reliance on travel nurses as private company video sparks controversy
A promotional video by a private nursing company has been making the rounds on social media. The provincial NDP is criticizing what they call the government’s reliance on out-of-province travel nurses.
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
Saskatoon
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
Saskatoon mayor delivers final 'State of the City'
More than 300 people gathered at TCU Place as Mayor Charlie Clark delivered his final “State of the City” address for the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
-
Sask. hospital welcomes Canada's first portable pediatric MRI machine
A machine that can take brain scans from a child’s hospital bed has arrived in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
Oilers beat Canucks 3-2, tie series
The Vancouver Canucks lost their first post-season away game on Tuesday when the Edmonton Oilers scored in the final minute of Game 4 Tuesday.
-
'Not my job to crunch numbers,' Vancouver mayor says as expert questions FIFA's economic benefit
With two years to go until FIFA World Cup 2026 matches kickoff at BC Place, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim spoke to the Surrey Board of Trade about his anticipation of regional economic benefits from hosting the world’s largest sporting event.
-
B.C. musician's song catches attention of Canucks
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
Vancouver Island
New LEED-certified control tower being constructed at Victoria airport
The shovels have hit the ground on the construction of a new LEED-certified navigation tower at Victoria International Airport.
-
Federal Tory Leader Poilievre targets illicit drugs in B.C. hospitals
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
-
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.