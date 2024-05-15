Book Barrie's summer recreation programs for kids' summer vacation

Get an early start on booking your kids' summer vacation plans.

Barrie’s summer recreation and culture program registration opens on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Customers can currently browse programs at play.barrie.ca and save them to their ‘Wish List’ to conveniently find them when registration opens.

Registration will be available online at play.barrie.ca or by visiting Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield Community Centre, Livingstone Street East or Peggy Hill Team Community Centre.

Barrie also provides a fee-assistance program, called recACCESS, that offers support to low-income families and individuals in Barrie.

Qualified participants with a rePASS membership and youth credits can be applied to the registration fee for qualifying programs and activities.

Residents can learn more and apply at barrie.ca/recACCESS.

Registration for spring programs and summer camps has been open since February 27, 2024.

Space is still available in the following camps: