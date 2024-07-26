Multi-million-dollar road project continues in Gravenhurst

Work crews continue to pound away at a massive multi-million-dollar road project along Highway 169 in Gravenhurst.

The joint project between the town and the district is about to enter stage two of the first phase. It will take three years to complete the entire project.

“It involves full water, sewer, and road replacement from the area where we started now down at Steamship Bay Road all the way easterly to Gull Lake Park,” says Mark Misko with the district.

The project titled Bay and Beyond covers two kilometers in total. Traffic detours have been set up around the site but some people have found ways to avoid the delays.

“We came by boat to avoid it so it’s going to be very inconvenient and we just plan ahead," says Kevin Mckenna who cottages in the area.

The town and district have put up many signs reminding people the local businesses are still open and there is still access for parking.

Business owners admit the amount of foot traffic is down because of the road work but say all in all it hasn’t been a terrible summer so far.

"There are still people coming in and out, we just have to wing it right and do our best,” says Sarah Goossen who owns and operates Polar Dip Ice Cream on the Wharf.

Once complete the three-year project will see the addition of new trails and sidewalks for the area. District staff say the rest of the work is well overdue and has to be done.

“Some of the pipes that we have in the ground here are pushing 80 years plus in their lifespan so it’s time they’re replaced and it's due, so this helps us keep the essential services running the whole time for the town,” says McKenna.

“It has been a busier summer this year than in the past and I hope it keeps building but I know the construction is going to be moving up the street in a little while,” says Allison McKinnon who owns Blue Willow Tea Shop.

Work on the project is expected to continue right through the summer and into the fall. It will then pick up again come spring. The work is currently both on time and budget.