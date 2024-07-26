Security guard makes unusual discovery outside of Barrie City Hall

On Thursday afternoon, a security guard discovered two unusual items outside of Barrie City Hall.

After investigating, police identified the items as two urns containing human remains.

The jars appear to be 10 inches tall, ceramic, with black and white designs.

It is unclear if the urns were stolen or if someone had dumped them outside.

Officers have contacted the Coroner's office but have not reached out to any cremation facilities.

Barrie police are asking for the public's help to find the owner of the two urns. If anyone recognizes them, police urge you to call 705-725-7025.