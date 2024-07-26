Second person charged in connection to the death of 25-year-old man in Meaford

Warning: This article contains graphic content that may be disturbing to readers.

A second person has been charged in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man in Meaford nearly four years ago.

On May 3, 2020, around 4:00 p.m., Grey Bruce OPP received a missing person report for 25-year-old Emerson Sprung.

Emerson was last seen leaving his family home in Meaford.

Just three days later his remains were discovered wrapped in a tarp and buried in a shallow grave near Memorial Park, not far from his home. Police found his body with 12 stab wounds to his head, neck, and torso.

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police investigate in Meaford after human remains are located, Thurs., May 7, 2020. (Roger Klein/CTV News)

Matthes Mcquarrie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison this past June.

On July 25, 2024, a second person was charged as a result of the ongoing investigation by the Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Laurel Campbell a 32-year-old woman from Meaford Ont, has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code.

The accused woman has been held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).