Thunderstorm rocked Simcoe County with toonie-sized hail, downpours

A severe thunderstorm shook Simcoe County with thunder, lightning and heavy downpours Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued the warning, noting its meteorologists were tracking the fast-moving weather system.

The storm escalated into the evening, as the warning emphasized, "Large hail can damage property or cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

Residents accross Simcoe County found themselves in their yards, encountering hail the size of toonies after heavy downpours from the storm that intensified overnight.

The national weather agency warned heavy rain could create flash flooding and cause water to pool on roads.

Barrie received a total of 10.7 millimeters of rain on Monday.