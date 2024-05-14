Retired RCAF jets towed to CFB Borden

Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.

Moving the CT-155 Hawk aircraft started Monday and will continue on Tuesday and again on Wednesday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The retired jets will be towed along the following roads:

Nottawasaga 33 and 34 Sideroad

N. Nottawasaga Concession 6

Fairground Road

Simcoe County Road 42/Dufferin County Road 18

Dufferin County Road 17/Simcoe County Road 5

Simcoe County Road 15

Motorists are urged to be cautious through those areas.

The retired jet trainers will start a new chapter at the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Technology and Engineering, helping the air force's next generation of aircraft technicians learn their trades.

Towing the jets to their new location is anticipated to take roughly nine hours each night.