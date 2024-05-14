Local legion looking to make history with biggest prize ever

A local legion could make history this week with a significant prize up for grabs.

On Thursday, Barrie Legion Branch 147, alongside the Rotary Club of Barrie, will be doing the latest draw of the ongoing Barrie Catch the Ace Draw. Currently, in its 37th week, the jackpot for the contest has risen to $197,000, with another $10,000 weekly prize also up for grabs.

"We've hit a jackpot that we've never hit before, a total prize of $207,000," said Ian Pavlik, the website administrator for the contest. "We're excited to give away that prize, maybe this Thursday night, maybe it will go on for another week."

The contest's rules are simple. Every Thursday, an envelope is drawn, which could contain the sought-after Ace of Spades. If that card is found, the prize is won.

However, as has happened for 37 weeks in a row now, if the envelope does not have the ace of spades, the draw rolls into another week. The maximum it could go on for is a full year.

The funds raised through this lottery play a crucial role in supporting the legion and its community projects. They are instrumental in aiding our partner charities, including the Rotary Club of Barrie, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, and the Barrie Food Bank, among others.

The draw will be held on Thurs. May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Barrie Legion 147 Branch.

Tickets can be purchased at the legion or online.