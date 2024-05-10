Here's why your yard waste may have been sitting at the curb for days

A recent change in curbside collection has left some green-thumbed enthusiasts scratching their heads as bags of yard waste linger by the curb, awaiting pickup.

Don't fret.

The City of Barrie's recent changes to the curbside collection, which aim to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, also mean new pickups for those leaf bags.

Residents are encouraged to have yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their designated collection week. Schedules are available on the City's website.

Collection crews will arrive anytime through the week up to the end of the day on Friday.

Yard waste will be collected every other week, alternating with garbage pickup, from April to November.

The City's landfill site at 272 Ferndale Drive North is available for those who prefer to drop off their yard waste directly.

The first 100kg of each load is free of charge, and any weight exceeding this limit is charged $60 per tonne.