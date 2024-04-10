Here's what you need to know about changes coming to curbside collection

Did you know your curbside collection day could be changing in a couple of weeks?

The City of Barrie has a new collection contractor starting in May, which means altered pickup days for many areas.

Emterra Group will take over garbage, organics, and yard waste collection effective May 1. While much of the program will remain the same, some things will change, including the collection schedule.

Additionally, pickup times be different going forward, so the City advises having materials curbside no later than 7 a.m.

During the week of May 1, some areas will have interrupted service as the City transitions to the new collection contract. Those residents will be given a special garbage collection day to accommodate the service gap.

Other Changes To Note

Starting May 1, pet waste can be tossed into a certified compostable bag and put in the green (organics) bin. This includes dog waste, small animal bedding and plant-based kitty litter.

Yard waste will be picked up every other week from April to November, but there is no specific day for residents in any given area. The City says to put yard waste at the curb on Monday by 7 a.m. and assures it will be picked up sometime before the end of the week.

Emterra Group will work year-round to avoid shifting collection days because of holidays, except for Christmas and New Year's Day.