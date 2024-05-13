BARRIE
    • Indigenous festival hosted by Rama First Nations

    Arts Orillia is presenting Gathering: Festival of First Nations' Stories.

    Held at the Rama Community Hall, the two-day festival kicks off May 31 at 7 p.m. with a Story Welcome Circle with festival hosts Sherry Lawson and (Gimaa) Chief Ted Willams.

    The Indigenous festival showcases visiting authors and presenters Alicia Elliott, Armand Garnet Ruffo, Brandon Reid, and Drew Hayden Taylor.

    Rama First Nation's celebrated author and artist, Chief Lady Bird, and award-winning filmmaker Keesic Douglas will participate in the festivities.

    Anishinaabe DJ and producer Boogey the Beat will hit the stage at 8 p.m., but party-goers are reminded there is a 5:30 a.m. Sunrise Circle at Victoria Park in Rama, followed by a full day of learning and entertainment at Rama Community Hall at 9 a.m. June 1.

    Guests are invited to a screening of Welcome Home: A Healing Journey Back to Community created with members of Rama First Nation Binoojiinyag gaa bi giiwejig - Children Who Came Home.

    Arts Orillia is proud to bring the gathering’s guest speakers to local elementary and secondary schools as part of Gathering: Festival of First Nations Stories.

    All events are free, but a reservation is encouraged to secure a seat.

    Gathering is made possible through the generous support of private donors along with federal, provincial and corporate funders.

    Closer to home, the Mariposa Folk Foundation is appreciated for assisting Indigenous music artists at Gathering: Festival of First Nations' Stories, as well as the Orillia Community Foundation, City of Orillia, and Rama First Nation.

