BARRIE
Barrie

    • $207,000 prize up for grabs in Barrie Catch the Ace draw

    Week 36 draw for Barrie Catch the Ace on May 9, 2024 at the Barrie Legion Branch 147. (Source: YouTube) Week 36 draw for Barrie Catch the Ace on May 9, 2024 at the Barrie Legion Branch 147. (Source: YouTube)
    Share

    The Rotary Club of Barrie and Barrie Legion Branch 147's Catch the Ace progressive jackpot has $207,000 up for grabs.

    Tickets cost $5. The draws are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Barrie Legion on St. Vincent Street and can be viewed online.

    The draw is in its 37th week, with 16 envelopes remaining.

    Proceeds from the Catch the Ace lottery have allowed the Rotary Club and Barrie Legion to donate over half a million dollars to local charities.

    Here's how it works:

    The winning ticket holder wins 20 per cent of the week's total ticket sales. If a winning ticket isn't selected, 30 per cent of ticket sales is added to the jackpot.

    Tickets are available online or in person at the Barrie Legion at 410 St. Vincent Street in Barrie Monday to Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. or Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News