$207,000 prize up for grabs in Barrie Catch the Ace draw

The Rotary Club of Barrie and Barrie Legion Branch 147's Catch the Ace progressive jackpot has $207,000 up for grabs.

Tickets cost $5. The draws are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Barrie Legion on St. Vincent Street and can be viewed online.

The draw is in its 37th week, with 16 envelopes remaining.

Proceeds from the Catch the Ace lottery have allowed the Rotary Club and Barrie Legion to donate over half a million dollars to local charities.

Here's how it works:

The winning ticket holder wins 20 per cent of the week's total ticket sales. If a winning ticket isn't selected, 30 per cent of ticket sales is added to the jackpot.

Tickets are available online or in person at the Barrie Legion at 410 St. Vincent Street in Barrie Monday to Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. or Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.