    • Lottery ticket gift turns into $100,000 win for health care worker

    Kandice Gignac, of Midland, Ont., holds her big cheque after winning the Big Spin on May 7, 2024. (Source: OLG) Kandice Gignac, of Midland, Ont., holds her big cheque after winning the Big Spin on May 7, 2024. (Source: OLG)
    A health care worker from Midland received an unexpected birthday surprise when a lottery ticket she was gifted turned into a life-changing windfall.

    Kandice Gignac received a Big Spin Instant ticket purchased for $5 at the Convenience+ store on King Street in Midland and won a Spin prize.

    "I went to the store to see what my Spin prize would be, hoping to win $20," she said. "When the screen said 'Big Spin Winner,' I was excited but still unsure of what I won."

    Gignac didn't realize that the minimum win on a Big Spin is $100,000.

    The Midland woman headed to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, surrounded by her family and friends, to try her luck with the big wheel.

    "It was heavier than I thought," she shared. "It was so nice to see everyone's smiling faces as they cheered me on. I was so focused and present in the moment. It's wonderful to be going home with $100,000."

    Gignac is busy making plans to spend her winnings.

    "I always said if I win, we are going on a trip. While I will take some time to settle into my win, it will be lots of fun planning a trip to celebrate," she said.

