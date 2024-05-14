Lottery ticket gift turns into $100,000 win for health care worker

A health care worker from Midland received an unexpected birthday surprise when a lottery ticket she was gifted turned into a life-changing windfall.

Kandice Gignac received a Big Spin Instant ticket purchased for $5 at the Convenience+ store on King Street in Midland and won a Spin prize.

"I went to the store to see what my Spin prize would be, hoping to win $20," she said. "When the screen said 'Big Spin Winner,' I was excited but still unsure of what I won."

Gignac didn't realize that the minimum win on a Big Spin is $100,000.

The Midland woman headed to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, surrounded by her family and friends, to try her luck with the big wheel.

"It was heavier than I thought," she shared. "It was so nice to see everyone's smiling faces as they cheered me on. I was so focused and present in the moment. It's wonderful to be going home with $100,000."

Gignac is busy making plans to spend her winnings.

"I always said if I win, we are going on a trip. While I will take some time to settle into my win, it will be lots of fun planning a trip to celebrate," she said.