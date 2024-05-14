BARRIE
Barrie

    • Stunt driving bust leads to month-long licence suspension, vehicle impoundment

    A tow truck hooks up a vehicle to take to the impound yard after a police radar device allegedly clocked a speed of 94km/h in a posted 50km/h zone on Tues., May 14, 2024. (Source: Caledon OPP) A tow truck hooks up a vehicle to take to the impound yard after a police radar device allegedly clocked a speed of 94km/h in a posted 50km/h zone on Tues., May 14, 2024. (Source: Caledon OPP)
    Share

    One motorist may have to take public transit for the next month after an OPP officer handed him a driver's licence suspension for allegedly speeding in Caledon.

    According to Caledon OPP, the officer clocked a vehicle travelling nearly double the posted limit in a 50 kilometre per hour zone on Tuesday, resulting in a stunt driving offence.

    The officer also charged the driver for failing to properly buckle up and surrender his insurance card.

    As a result of the stunt driving charge, the vehicle was towed to be impounded for two weeks at the owner's expense.

    In Ontario, speeding 40 kilometres per hour or more on a road with a limit of less than 80 km/h is considered stunt driving. This offence is accompanied by a roadside vehicle impoundment and immediate driver's licence suspension.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News