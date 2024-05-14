Stunt driving bust leads to month-long licence suspension, vehicle impoundment

One motorist may have to take public transit for the next month after an OPP officer handed him a driver's licence suspension for allegedly speeding in Caledon.

According to Caledon OPP, the officer clocked a vehicle travelling nearly double the posted limit in a 50 kilometre per hour zone on Tuesday, resulting in a stunt driving offence.

The officer also charged the driver for failing to properly buckle up and surrender his insurance card.

As a result of the stunt driving charge, the vehicle was towed to be impounded for two weeks at the owner's expense.

In Ontario, speeding 40 kilometres per hour or more on a road with a limit of less than 80 km/h is considered stunt driving. This offence is accompanied by a roadside vehicle impoundment and immediate driver's licence suspension.