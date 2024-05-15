Man accused of driving erratically while impaired in parking lot arrested

A man accused of driving erratically in an Owen Sound parking lot while impaired was arrested and charged.

Police say they received calls about a pickup truck doing donuts and burnouts in the Kelso Beach parking lot on Tuesday evening while several people were in the park.

Officers arrived, identified the driver thanks to several witnesses, and arrested him.

They say the 30-year-old local man's breath samples proved he was "well over the legal limit."

The accused faces charges of impaired and dangerous driving.

As a result of the offences, his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the pickup truck was seized and impounded for seven days.