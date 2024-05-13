BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie boy arrested after alleged assault leaves female victim hospitalized

    A Barrie teen faces serious charges after an alleged altercation in a parking lot that police say sent a female to the hospital.

    Provincial police say the assault happened in the Yonge Street strip mall parking lot in Midland on Sunday evening, shortly before 8 p.m.

    Officers arrived to find the area filled with onlookers and the victim on the ground.

    Paramedics assessed her and took her to a local hospital for treatment.

    The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested at the scene.

    The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), is charged with assault causing bodily harm - choke, suffocate or strangle, and two counts of failing to comply with a sentence, contrary to the YCJA.

    Police encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

