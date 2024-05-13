Rama First Nation man aims for Guinness World Record with massive dreamcatcher

Rama First Nation resident Bob Williams has been crafting dreamcatchers since 1997 and embarked on creating the world's largest after learning the Guinness World Record belonged to Lithuania.

"I thought, well, that just can't happen over in Europe; we gotta have that in Rama or in Canada," he said.

Williams, along with community volunteers, started working on the dreamcatcher last year, spending about six months finishing the project.

They created a 60-foot tall, 43-foot wide dreamcatcher that weighs over 2,000 pounds and is made of various types of wood, 5,000 feet of sinew, and 7,000 feet of rope.

"Everything was donated on the dreamcatcher, which was great. It was a lot of money - came to about $5,000," noted Williams.

Williams sent his submission to Guinness World Record officials last week.

Rama First Nation resident Bob Williams had a vision to create the world's largest dreamcatcher. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

He wants people of all cultures, religions, and ethnicities to enjoy his creation.

"It's spiritual, and it's traditional, and it can take away the bad spirits. If you really got some bad thoughts, it just might help you out," he explained.

Williams believes the dreamcatcher will help keep Rama First Nation safe, and he is thankful to the community for helping bring his vision to life.

"We're going to have the largest dreamcatcher in the world. That's pretty awesome for our people," said Williams.

The final piece of the dreamcatcher will be installed in two weeks, completing the shape.

Williams expects to hear back from Guinness World Record officials at the beginning of August.