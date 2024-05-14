Canadian music artist Bruce Cockburn to be inducted into Mariposa Hall of Fame

Canadian music artist Bruce Cockburn will be inducted into the Mariposa Hall of Fame this summer.

With a career spanning five decades, Cockburn first performed at the Orillia festival in 1968 and has since performed there seven more times.

Cockburn has left a mark on the music industry with his thought-provoking lyrics, masterful guitar playing, and commitment to social and environmental activism.

He has released over 30 albums and garnered numerous awards and accolades with songs like 'If I Had a Rocket Launcher' and 'Wondering Where the Lions Are.'

The Mariposa Folk Festival, known for showcasing a diverse array of musical talent, has attracted thousands of music lovers for over six decades.

A special live and pre-recorded tribute to Cockburn will take place on the last evening of the festival at the Gordon Lightfoot Mainstage.

The three-day Mariposa Folk Festival at Tudhope Park in Orillia runs from July 5 to 7.