BARRIE
Barrie

    • Canadian music artist Bruce Cockburn to be inducted into Mariposa Hall of Fame

    CTV National News: Bruce Cockburn
    Share

    Canadian music artist Bruce Cockburn will be inducted into the Mariposa Hall of Fame this summer.

    With a career spanning five decades, Cockburn first performed at the Orillia festival in 1968 and has since performed there seven more times.

    Cockburn has left a mark on the music industry with his thought-provoking lyrics, masterful guitar playing, and commitment to social and environmental activism.

    He has released over 30 albums and garnered numerous awards and accolades with songs like 'If I Had a Rocket Launcher' and 'Wondering Where the Lions Are.'

    The Mariposa Folk Festival, known for showcasing a diverse array of musical talent, has attracted thousands of music lovers for over six decades.

    A special live and pre-recorded tribute to Cockburn will take place on the last evening of the festival at the Gordon Lightfoot Mainstage.

    The three-day Mariposa Folk Festival at Tudhope Park in Orillia runs from July 5 to 7.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News