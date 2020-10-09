BARRIE, ONT. -- The County of Simcoe is appealing for help to battle a devastating COVID-19 outbreak that has overwhelmed Simcoe Manor in Beeton.

The health unit declared the outbreak at the county-run facility Sept. 29, and since that time, four residents have died after becoming infected.

The county said on Friday that 29 residents and 19 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The county said the outbreak has been difficult to contain because many infected individuals didn't show any symptoms.

"In fact, 18 of the currently active resident positive cases are asymptomatic, exhibiting none of the associated symptoms," the county said in a release Friday.

The county is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and local health care providers but is looking for extra resources to combat the outbreak.

It is making arrangements to bring in more staff to help with resident care. "We are also reaching out to local health care agencies daily, asking for their help to meet our residents' needs during this crisis," the county said.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at the Beeton long-term care home. A man who became infected with the virus triggered the first outbreak in June.