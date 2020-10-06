BEETON, ONT. -- Simcoe County health officials report a significant increase in COVID-19 cases inside the Simcoe Manor in Beeton since an outbreak was declared Friday.

"We have 16 positive cases confirmed today, and we have six staff positive cases confirmed as of today," says Jane Sinclair, general manager of health and emergency services at the County of Simcoe.

The county says the 171 staff members at the Simcoe Manor were tested Monday, and enhanced screening measures are in place for everyone inside the long-term care facility.

In the meantime, all indoor and outdoor visits are suspended until further notice. The only exception is for essential visitors.

Enhanced cleaning measures are underway, and all residents are isolated to their rooms as a precaution.

"We have extensive screening processes. We have screeners at the door. We only have one door for the staff to come into our facilities and it is very, very tightly screened," Sinclair says.

The health unit is working to trace how the virus got into the home.

This is the second time the Beeton facility has had an outbreak declared since the pandemic. A man in his 70s triggered the first after becoming infected in June.