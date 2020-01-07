BARRIE -- With edibles and dozens of other new cannabis products ready to hit the shelves, health officials are issuing a warning for users to be on 'high' alert.

The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit (SMDHU) is providing information on cannabis statistics, which show an increase in the number of marijuana-related hospital visits, especially among young adults.

Health officials suggest managing the dosage with edibles, saying impairment is typically delayed and can last up to 24 hours. They also warn that cannabis can interact with other medications.

"Always good to consult with your health care provider or pharmacist to see if there are potential interactions that could happen," said Rebecca Dupuis, SMDHU.

Monday was supposed to be the first day in which Ontario residents could buy cannabis edibles in stores, but many were out of luck.

The Ontario Cannabis Store, the province's pot distributor, says many retailers had not yet received their shipments.

But they say the new wave of products is on its way and should be more widely available this week.

The O-C-S is making 59 products available now, including edibles, beverages and lotions, with plans to add more over the coming months.

Sessions Cannabis, a retail pot shop in Collingwood, expects its first shipment of the new products to arrive this Friday.

- With files from The Canadian Press