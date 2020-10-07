The number of COVID-19 cases at Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton continues to rise.

Two more people have contracted the virus, bringing the total to 33, said The County of Simcoe, which runs the facility on Wednesday.

Of the 33 cases, seven are staff members, and 26 are residents.

The outbreak was declared on Friday, and three residents have since passed away.

Enhanced screening measures are now in place, and all visits are suspended until further notice, with exceptions being made for essential visitors.