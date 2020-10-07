BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting the single largest daily increase of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Numbers released on Wednesday afternoon show 36 new cases of the virus in Simcoe County and Muskoka. Of the 36 cases, one person is in hospital.

The majority of cases are in New Tecumseth, with 16 positive cases, 14 of which are related to an outbreak at Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton.

There are nine cases in Barrie, five in Innisfil, two in Bradford West Gwillimbury, two in Essa, one in Collingwood and one in Huntsville.

The ages range, with two people under the age of 17 testing positive for the virus, and 12 people who are 80 years or older testing positive.

The previous daily record for positive cases was set back on May 4th, 2020, with 34 cases.