BARRIE, ONT. -- In just eight days, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says COVID-19 cases in October have surpassed totals from both July and August.

The health unit lists 19 new cases Thursday, bringing October's total case count to 92 in just eight days.

Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner says the numbers are on a steady climb.

"I anticipate we will have more cases before we have less. The case count will go up," he says.

The latest cases include five residents at Simcoe Manor in Beeton, which has seen a significant spike in infections since the health unit declared an outbreak Friday. Three of the facility's residents have since died after becoming infected.

There are also three people under 17 from Innisfil, Barrie and Tay Township among the new cases.

The region has 1,010 total diagnoses since the start of the pandemic, with 41 virus-related deaths.

The health unit reported 36 cases on Wednesday, the single largest daily increase in the region.

For information about an assessment centre near you, click here.

Meanwhile, Ontario recorded a grim record Thursday with 797 new COVID-19 cases, marking a new daily high.

The province also reported 100 new virus-related cases in schools, including at least 51 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 415 out of Ontario's 4,828 publicly funded schools.

